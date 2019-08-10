Scottish League One
East Fife0Peterhead0

East Fife v Peterhead

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 21Hart
  • 4Murdoch
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 14Watt
  • 15Dowds
  • 9Wallace

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 7Denholm
  • 10Cosgrove
  • 12Hunter
  • 18Church
  • 20McConville

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 7Stevenson
  • 14Fraser
  • 8Brown
  • 10Leitch
  • 99Lyle
  • 16Armour

Substitutes

  • 6Ferry
  • 12Norris
  • 15Hooper
  • 18Willox
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Eadie (Peterhead).

Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).

Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ben Armour (Peterhead).

Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.

Attempt saved. Ben Armour (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.

Attempt saved. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Derek Lyle (Peterhead) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22002026
2Falkirk21102024
3Forfar21102024
4Montrose20202202
5Stranraer20202202
6East Fife20201102
7Peterhead20200002
8Clyde201112-11
9Airdrieonians201102-21
10Dumbarton200203-30
