Attempt missed. Scott Agnew (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
East Fife v Peterhead
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21Hart
- 4Murdoch
- 5Dunlop
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 2Dunsmore
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 14Watt
- 15Dowds
- 9Wallace
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 7Denholm
- 10Cosgrove
- 12Hunter
- 18Church
- 20McConville
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 2Brown
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 3Boyle
- 7Stevenson
- 14Fraser
- 8Brown
- 10Leitch
- 99Lyle
- 16Armour
Substitutes
- 6Ferry
- 12Norris
- 15Hooper
- 18Willox
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wilson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Anton Dowds (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Eadie (Peterhead).
Foul by Scott Brown (Peterhead).
Ross Davidson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ben Armour (Peterhead).
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Stewart Murdoch.
Attempt saved. Ben Armour (Peterhead) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Cameron Eadie.
Attempt saved. Aaron Dunsmore (East Fife) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Derek Lyle (Peterhead) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box following a corner.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.