Scottish League One
Montrose0Airdrieonians0

Montrose v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Waddell
  • 14DillonBooked at 45mins
  • 3Steeves
  • 6Masson
  • 22Cregg
  • 19Callaghan
  • 7Webster
  • 24Skelly
  • 11Milne

Substitutes

  • 4Allan
  • 8Watson
  • 10McLean
  • 15Campbell
  • 18Campbell
  • 20Lyons
  • 21Lennox

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 12McKay
  • 5Crighton
  • 3Eckersley
  • 14Roberts
  • 8WedderburnBooked at 36mins
  • 22O'Reilly
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Smith
  • 11Roy

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 15Carrick
  • 18Millar
  • 29Cowan
  • 30McNeil
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamMontroseAway TeamAirdrieonians
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home4
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Alistair Roy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot is too high. Alistair Roy should be disappointed.

Dismissal

Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the red card.

Penalty conceded by Sean Dillon (Montrose) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Airdrieonians. Callum Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Allan Fleming.

Attempt saved. Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).

Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).

Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay in match because of an injury Kerr Waddell (Montrose).

Booking

Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).

Hand ball by Euan O'Reilly (Airdrieonians).

Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).

Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Paul McKay.

Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Josh Skelly (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt blocked. Alistair Roy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Liam Callaghan.

Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).

Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt saved. Josh Skelly (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).

Attempt missed. Alistair Roy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Patrick Cregg.

Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).

Kerr Waddell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22003036
2Falkirk21105054
3Forfar21102024
4East Fife20202202
5Montrose20202202
6Stranraer20202202
7Peterhead20201102
8Clyde201113-21
9Airdrieonians201102-21
10Dumbarton200206-60
