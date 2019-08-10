Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Alistair Roy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot is too high. Alistair Roy should be disappointed.
Montrose v Airdrieonians
-
Line-ups
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 2Ballantyne
- 5Waddell
- 14DillonBooked at 45mins
- 3Steeves
- 6Masson
- 22Cregg
- 19Callaghan
- 7Webster
- 24Skelly
- 11Milne
Substitutes
- 4Allan
- 8Watson
- 10McLean
- 15Campbell
- 18Campbell
- 20Lyons
- 21Lennox
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 6Fordyce
- 12McKay
- 5Crighton
- 3Eckersley
- 14Roberts
- 8WedderburnBooked at 36mins
- 22O'Reilly
- 7Thomson
- 17Smith
- 11Roy
Substitutes
- 4Kerr
- 9Gallagher
- 10Hawkshaw
- 15Carrick
- 18Millar
- 29Cowan
- 30McNeil
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Dismissal
Sean Dillon (Montrose) is shown the red card.
Penalty conceded by Sean Dillon (Montrose) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Airdrieonians. Callum Smith draws a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Allan Fleming.
Attempt saved. Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Patrick Cregg (Montrose).
Paul McKay (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Dillon (Montrose).
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay in match because of an injury Kerr Waddell (Montrose).
Booking
Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Patrick Cregg (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians).
Hand ball by Euan O'Reilly (Airdrieonians).
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Liam Callaghan (Montrose).
Callum Smith (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Paul McKay.
Attempt missed. Kurtis Roberts (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Josh Skelly (Montrose) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Adam Eckersley (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt blocked. Alistair Roy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Liam Callaghan.
Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
Craig Thomson (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Lewis Milne (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Josh Skelly (Montrose) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Alistair Roy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Nat Wedderburn (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Patrick Cregg.
Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Fordyce (Airdrieonians).
Kerr Waddell (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Smith (Airdrieonians).
Kick Off
First Half begins.