Substitution, Raith Rovers. Joao Pereira Vitoria replaces Kieron Bowie because of an injury.
Raith Rovers v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 20McGurn
- 2Miller
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 12Matthews
- 8Hendry
- 15Spencer
- 11Anderson
- 22BowieSubstituted forVitoriaat 29'minutes
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 14Vitoria
- 16McKay
- 17Munro
- 18Watson
- 19Smith
- 21Tait
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Duffie
- 5Rumsby
- 4Petkov
- 3McNiff
- 10Johnston
- 6Grant
- 7Wallace
- 11Smith
- 8McStay
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Lyon
- 14Lamont
- 15Love
- 16Howie
- 17Fitzpatrick
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Clyde 0. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Regan Hendry.
Attempt missed. Darren Smith (Clyde) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).
Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Clyde 0. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Raith Rovers. Kieron Bowie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Kieran Duffie (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.
Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Regan Hendry.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.