Raith Rovers2Clyde0

Raith Rovers v Clyde

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 20McGurn
  • 2Miller
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 12Matthews
  • 8Hendry
  • 15Spencer
  • 11Anderson
  • 22BowieSubstituted forVitoriaat 29'minutes
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 14Vitoria
  • 16McKay
  • 17Munro
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 21Tait

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Duffie
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Petkov
  • 3McNiff
  • 10Johnston
  • 6Grant
  • 7Wallace
  • 11Smith
  • 8McStay
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Lyon
  • 14Lamont
  • 15Love
  • 16Howie
  • 17Fitzpatrick
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. Joao Pereira Vitoria replaces Kieron Bowie because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 2, Clyde 0. Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Regan Hendry.

Attempt missed. Darren Smith (Clyde) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Grant Anderson (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Kieron Bowie (Raith Rovers).

Kieran Duffie (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Clyde 0. Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Raith Rovers. Kieron Bowie draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Kieran Duffie (Clyde) after a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Kieran Duffie.

Tony Wallace (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Regan Hendry.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22003036
2Falkirk21102024
3Forfar21102024
4Montrose20202202
5Stranraer20202202
6East Fife20201102
7Peterhead20200002
8Clyde201113-21
9Airdrieonians201102-21
10Dumbarton200203-30
