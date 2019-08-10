Attempt saved. David Dangana (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Forfar Athletic v Stranraer
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Docherty
- 3Burns
- 10Forbes
- 8Irvine
- 6Tapping
- 11Kirkpatrick
- 7Hilson
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Bain
- 14Robertson
- 15MacKintosh
- 16Coupe
- 17Aitken
- 21McGuff
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 4Cummins
- 22Hamill
- 5Hamilton
- 2Robertson
- 6McManus
- 23Thomson
- 17Smith
- 7Hilton
- 12Pignatiello
- 18Dangana
Substitutes
- 10Murphy
- 11Smith
- 21Burgess
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).
James Hilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).
Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Marc McCallum.
Attempt saved. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David Smith (Stranraer).
Foul by Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic).
Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Lee Hamilton (Stranraer).
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Darren Whyte.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.