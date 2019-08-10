Scottish League One
Forfar0Stranraer0

Forfar Athletic v Stranraer

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Docherty
  • 3Burns
  • 10Forbes
  • 8Irvine
  • 6Tapping
  • 11Kirkpatrick
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Bain
  • 14Robertson
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Coupe
  • 17Aitken
  • 21McGuff

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 4Cummins
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Hamilton
  • 2Robertson
  • 6McManus
  • 23Thomson
  • 17Smith
  • 7Hilton
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 18Dangana

Substitutes

  • 10Murphy
  • 11Smith
  • 20B
  • 21Burgess
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

Attempt saved. David Dangana (Stranraer) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Foul by Gary Irvine (Forfar Athletic).

James Hilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ryan Thomson (Stranraer).

Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Adam Cummins (Stranraer) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Attempt saved. James Hilton (Stranraer) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Smith (Stranraer).

Foul by Andrew Jackson (Forfar Athletic).

Lee Hamilton (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Lee Hamilton (Stranraer).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Darren Whyte.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers22002026
2Falkirk21102024
3Forfar21102024
4Montrose20202202
5Stranraer20202202
6East Fife20201102
7Peterhead20200002
8Clyde201112-11
9Airdrieonians201102-21
10Dumbarton200203-30
