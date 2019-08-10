Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Stenhousemuir0

Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 5Jamieson
  • 6Magee
  • 4Little
  • 2Mortimer
  • 8Block
  • 7Lidohren
  • 3Summers
  • 11Purdue
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Martin
  • 15Thomson
  • 16Gibson
  • 17Clark
  • 18Main
  • 20Herraghty

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 5Marsh
  • 19Munro
  • 3McIlduff
  • 18Scullion
  • 6Dykes
  • 15Munro
  • 11Cook
  • 10Hopkirk
  • 9McGuigan

Substitutes

  • 2O'Neil
  • 4McKernon
  • 7Gibbons
  • 8Halleran
  • 14Watters
  • 17Marley
  • 20Anderson
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away2

Live Text

Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Joffrey Lidohren.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Creag Little.

Liam Scullion (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).

Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Liam Scullion (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir).

William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park).

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.

Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. Tommy Block (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Delay in match because of an injury Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir).

Tommy Block (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by David Galt.

Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Hand ball by William Muir (Queen's Park).

Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers22007166
2Elgin21103034
3Annan Athletic21101014
4Queen's Park21101014
5Albion21014403
6Edinburgh City210115-43
7Stenhousemuir201123-11
8Stirling201101-11
9Cowdenbeath201103-31
10Brechin200202-20
