Attempt missed. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Queen's Park v Stenhousemuir
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Muir
- 5Jamieson
- 6Magee
- 4Little
- 2Mortimer
- 8Block
- 7Lidohren
- 3Summers
- 11Purdue
- 9Kouider-Aissa
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14Martin
- 15Thomson
- 16Gibson
- 17Clark
- 18Main
- 20Herraghty
Stenhousemuir
- 1Smith
- 12McLaughlin
- 5Marsh
- 19Munro
- 3McIlduff
- 18Scullion
- 6Dykes
- 15Munro
- 11Cook
- 10Hopkirk
- 9McGuigan
Substitutes
- 2O'Neil
- 4McKernon
- 7Gibbons
- 8Halleran
- 14Watters
- 17Marley
- 20Anderson
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away2
Live Text
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Joffrey Lidohren.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Creag Little.
Liam Scullion (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by William Mortimer (Queen's Park).
Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Liam Scullion (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by David Hopkirk (Stenhousemuir).
William Mortimer (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Scott McLaughlin (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Joffrey Lidohren (Queen's Park).
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Aidan McIlduff.
Attempt blocked. David Galt (Queen's Park) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by David Galt (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. Tommy Block (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Delay in match because of an injury Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Dylan Dykes (Stenhousemuir).
Tommy Block (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by David Galt.
Attempt blocked. Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Hand ball by William Muir (Queen's Park).
Attempt missed. David Galt (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.