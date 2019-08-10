Attempt missed. Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Edinburgh City v Brechin City
Line-ups
Edinburgh City
- 21Adamson
- 15Kane
- 5Balatoni
- 3McIntyre
- 14Crane
- 20Watson
- 8Brown
- 6Laird
- 33Harris
- 7Smith
- 26Court
Substitutes
- 1Beveridge
- 9Henderson
- 10Handling
- 11Sinclair
- 16Shaw
- 18Dunn
- 19Shepherd
Brechin
- 1Sinclair
- 2Duncanson
- 5Hill
- 6Reekie
- 3McLaughlin
- 7Hamilton
- 4McIntosh
- 8McCord
- 11Knox
- 9McManus
- 10Crawford
Substitutes
- 12Inglis
- 14Ngoy
- 15Watt
- 16Reid
- 21McMinn
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross Crawford.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross Sinclair.
Attempt saved. Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Christopher McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lee Duncanson (Brechin City).
Foul by Callum Crane (Edinburgh City).
Olly Hamilton (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Knox (Brechin City) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Duncanson (Brechin City).
Foul by Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City).
Christopher McLaughlin (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Paul McManus (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Paul McManus (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean McIntosh (Brechin City).
Goal!
Goal! Edinburgh City 1, Brechin City 0. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Kane.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christopher McLaughlin (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Paul McManus (Brechin City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Christopher McLaughlin.
Attempt saved. Adam Watson (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Christopher McLaughlin.
Attempt missed. Robbie McIntyre (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Allan Smith (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dougie Hill (Brechin City).
Attempt missed. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Ross Sinclair.
Attempt saved. Alex Harris (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Hand ball by Allan Smith (Edinburgh City).
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Christopher McLaughlin.
Foul by Jonathan Court (Edinburgh City).
Dougie Hill (Brechin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.