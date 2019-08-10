Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Cove Rangers 3. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box.
Albion Rovers v Cove Rangers
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Smith
- 2Lynas
- 5Fagan
- 4Wilson
- 3Clarke
- 7Roberts
- 6Morena
- 8Fotheringham
- 11Stewart
- 9East
- 10Byrne
Substitutes
- 12Osadolor
- 14Scally
- 15Wharton
- 16Graham
- 17Goodfellow
- 18Krones
- 19Gordon
Cove Rangers
- 1McKenzie
- 8Yule
- 5Ross
- 12Higgins
- 3Milne
- 17Redman
- 14Glass
- 4Scully
- 11Masson
- 16Antoniazzi
- 9Megginson
Substitutes
- 2Kelly
- 6Strachan
- 7Park
- 10Scott
- 15Redford
- 18Brown
- 21McCafferty
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Goal!
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Cove Rangers 2. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).
Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Foul by Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers).
Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christian Antoniazzi (Cove Rangers).
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).
Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Antoniazzi (Cove Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Cove Rangers 1. Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Antoniazzi following a corner.
Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Christopher Smith.
Attempt saved. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Jamie Redman (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).
Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).
Delay in match because of an injury Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).
Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).
Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Cove Rangers 0. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Roberts.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.