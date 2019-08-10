Scottish League Two
Albion1Cove Rangers3

Albion Rovers v Cove Rangers

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Smith
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Fagan
  • 4Wilson
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Roberts
  • 6Morena
  • 8Fotheringham
  • 11Stewart
  • 9East
  • 10Byrne

Substitutes

  • 12Osadolor
  • 14Scally
  • 15Wharton
  • 16Graham
  • 17Goodfellow
  • 18Krones
  • 19Gordon

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 5Ross
  • 12Higgins
  • 3Milne
  • 17Redman
  • 14Glass
  • 4Scully
  • 11Masson
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly
  • 6Strachan
  • 7Park
  • 10Scott
  • 15Redford
  • 18Brown
  • 21McCafferty
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamCove Rangers
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home1
Away8
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Cove Rangers 3. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Cove Rangers 2. Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

Attempt missed. Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Ross (Cove Rangers).

Attempt saved. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.

Foul by Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers).

Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christian Antoniazzi (Cove Rangers).

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Lewis Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Declan Glass (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Blair Yule (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Hand ball by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).

Lewis Wilson (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers).

Ross Clarke (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Antoniazzi (Cove Rangers).

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Cove Rangers 1. Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Antoniazzi following a corner.

Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Christopher Smith.

Attempt saved. Connor Scully (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).

Jamie Redman (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers).

Scott Roberts (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Connor Scully (Cove Rangers).

Delay in match because of an injury Giuliano Morena (Albion Rovers).

Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Albion Rovers).

Scott Ross (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Aron Lynas (Albion Rovers).

Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Cove Rangers 0. Declan Byrne (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Roberts.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers22008176
2Elgin21103034
3Annan Athletic21101014
4Queen's Park21101014
5Albion210145-13
6Edinburgh City210115-43
7Stenhousemuir201123-11
8Stirling201101-11
9Cowdenbeath201103-31
10Brechin200202-20
