Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Dabrowski
- 2Pyper
- 5Barr
- 4Todd
- 3Swann
- 6MillerBooked at 34mins
- 8Buchanan
- 10Thomas
- 9Allan
- 7CoxBooked at 31mins
- 11Renton
Substitutes
- 12Valentine
- 14Sneddon
- 15Pollock
- 16Taylor
- 17Whyte
- 18Connelly
- 19Glass
Stirling
- 1Currie
- 2Truesdale
- 6McLean
- 5Banner
- 3Lowdon
- 4Thomson
- 8Nicoll
- 10Wilson
- 7Jardine
- 9Mackin
- 11Hawke
Substitutes
- 12Scott
- 14Docherty
- 15Willis
- 16Wright
- 17Binnie
- 18Peters
- 19Duffy
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Booking
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).
Booking
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Truesdale.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).
Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Archie Thomas (Cowdenbeath).
Jordan Lowdon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.
Lewis Hawke (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).
Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).
Lewis Hawke (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Hawke (Stirling Albion).
Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.