Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath0Stirling0

Cowdenbeath v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 2Pyper
  • 5Barr
  • 4Todd
  • 3Swann
  • 6MillerBooked at 34mins
  • 8Buchanan
  • 10Thomas
  • 9Allan
  • 7CoxBooked at 31mins
  • 11Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Sneddon
  • 15Pollock
  • 16Taylor
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Connelly
  • 19Glass

Stirling

  • 1Currie
  • 2Truesdale
  • 6McLean
  • 5Banner
  • 3Lowdon
  • 4Thomson
  • 8Nicoll
  • 10Wilson
  • 7Jardine
  • 9Mackin
  • 11Hawke

Substitutes

  • 12Scott
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Willis
  • 16Wright
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Peters
  • 19Duffy
Referee:
Peter Stuart

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away4

Live Text

Booking

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath).

Booking

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Craig Truesdale.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Paul McLean (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Kyle Banner (Stirling Albion).

Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Archie Thomas (Cowdenbeath).

Jordan Lowdon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jordan Allan (Cowdenbeath).

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Craig Barr.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. David Cox (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Foul by David Wilson (Stirling Albion).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Jamie Pyper.

Lewis Hawke (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by Kevin Nicoll (Stirling Albion).

Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath).

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath).

Lewis Hawke (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lewis Hawke (Stirling Albion).

Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers21106154
2Elgin21103034
3Albion21104314
4Annan Athletic21101014
5Queen's Park21101014
6Edinburgh City210115-43
7Stenhousemuir201123-11
8Stirling201101-11
9Cowdenbeath201103-31
10Brechin200202-20
