Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Annan Athletic v Elgin City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Taylor
- 2Douglas
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Ballantyne
- 7McLean
- 4Barr
- 8Wilkie
- 10McLear
- 9Muir
- 20NadeBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 11Wooding-Holt
- 12Avci
- 14Bradley
- 15Griffiths
- 16Currie
- 17Emmerson
- 18Emerson
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Wilson
- 5Bronsky
- 4McDonald
- 3SparkBooked at 38mins
- 7Cooper
- 8MacEwan
- 6Dingwall
- 11MacKay
- 9Hester
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12Willis
- 14McGowan
- 15Scott
- 16Sopel
- 17B
- 18Ballam
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Booking
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Euan Spark.
Booking
Euan Spark (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).
Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).
Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Barr (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Darren Barr (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic).
Foul by David Wilson (Elgin City).
Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).
Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).
Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Wilson (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott McLean (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Daniel MacKay (Elgin City).
Darren Barr (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.