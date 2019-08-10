Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic0Elgin0

Annan Athletic v Elgin City

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Taylor
  • 2Douglas
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 4Barr
  • 8Wilkie
  • 10McLear
  • 9Muir
  • 20NadeBooked at 44mins

Substitutes

  • 11Wooding-Holt
  • 12Avci
  • 14Bradley
  • 15Griffiths
  • 16Currie
  • 17Emmerson
  • 18Emerson

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Wilson
  • 5Bronsky
  • 4McDonald
  • 3SparkBooked at 38mins
  • 7Cooper
  • 8MacEwan
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11MacKay
  • 9Hester
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12Willis
  • 14McGowan
  • 15Scott
  • 16Sopel
  • 17B
  • 18Ballam
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Chris Graham

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home7
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

Booking

Christian Nade (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Nade (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Euan Spark.

Booking

Euan Spark (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Euan Spark (Elgin City).

Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Stephen Bronsky (Elgin City).

Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Darren Barr (Annan Athletic).

Attempt saved. Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Darren Barr (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Euan Spark (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic).

Foul by David Wilson (Elgin City).

Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Shane Sutherland (Elgin City).

Attempt missed. Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Attempt missed. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Foul by Kane Hester (Elgin City).

Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Wilson (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott McLean (Annan Athletic).

Attempt saved. Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Shane Sutherland (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Lewis McLear (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Daniel MacKay (Elgin City).

Darren Barr (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Scott McLean (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers22008176
2Elgin21103034
3Annan Athletic21101014
4Queen's Park21101014
5Albion210145-13
6Edinburgh City210115-43
7Stenhousemuir201123-11
8Stirling201101-11
9Cowdenbeath201103-31
10Brechin200202-20
View full Scottish League Two table

