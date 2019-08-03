John Quigg steps down as Institute boss to take up FAI coach education role

John Quigg arrived at Institute with two games of the season remaining

John Quigg has stepped down as Institute manager after just two competitive games in charge.

The 52-year-old has left to take up a position with the Football Association of Ireland as coach education officer for the North West.

Quigg was appointed by the Irish Premiership club on 22 April.

He took over from Kevin Doherty, who was in interim charge after previous manager Paddy McLaughin left for Cliftonville in February.

"We are grateful for all the work that John has done to bring players to the club and get us ready for the new season," Institute said in a club statement issued on Saturday.

Stute beat Newry City and lost to Glentoran in Quigg's two games in charge, finishing eighth in the Irish Premiership table after being promoted the previous summer.

The north west club begin the 2019-20 league campaign away to champions Linfield next Saturday.