Brighton sign Adam Webster from Bristol City in club record £20m deal

Adam Webster made 43 starts for Bristol City in the Championship last season

Brighton have completed the signing of centre-back Adam Webster from Bristol City in a club-record £20m deal.

The 24-year-old has joined on a four-year deal from the Championship club.

Webster signed for the Robins from Ipswich in the summer of 2018 and helped them finish eighth in the Championship last season.

"He is a quality defender, comfortable on the ball and fits the profile of the player we want to bring to the club," said Brighton boss Graham Potter.

"He was very keen to join us.

"Predominately a centre-half, he can also play at right-back, and he will bring additional competition alongside our existing defensive options."