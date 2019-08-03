Scottish League Two: Cove Rangers sweep Edinburgh City aside 5-0 in SPFL debut

Mitch Megginson scored 49 times last season and has scored four already this term

Mitch Megginson scored twice as Edinburgh City were thumped 5-0 in Cove Rangers' first-ever Scottish Professional Football League game.

Shane Sutherland also scored two to take his season's tally to six in Elgin City's 3-0 win over Cowdenbeath.

Relegated Brechin City and Stenhousemuir both lost at home - 1-0 to Annan Athletic and 3-2 to Albion Rovers respectively.

Queen's Park also started with an away win - 1-0 against Stirling Albion.

Edinburgh finished third last season and were expected to be among the title contenders but were swept aside by the Highland League champions and finish the game with nine men.

On-loan Aberdeen midfielder Christian Antoniazzi set up captain Megginson, the striker who scored 49 goals last season, to fire the opening two goals within 37 minutes and take his total to four for the season so far.

Defender Harry Milne headed the third before the break and City's hopes of a comeback ended when Liam Henderson was dismissed for a poor challenge on Declan Glass after 62 minutes.

Milne fired his second soon after and, following Calum Antell's red card for a foul on Megginson, Jordon Brown headed Cove's fifth with three minutes remaining.

Sutherland, signed by Elgin in the summer from promoted Peterhead, fired home in a five-minute spell either side of half-time against Cowdenbeath before Euan Spark, the defender signed from Brechin, headed a third.

A straight red card for Michael Herd for a challenge on David Wilson ended any hopes of a Cowden comeback.

Albion Rovers recovered from giving up a two-goal lead at Ochilview Park.

Gregor Fotheringham shot the Wee Rovers into a half-time lead and Euan East, the striker signed from Queen's Park, fired the second moments into the second half.

David Hopkirk replied soon after from close range and Alan Cook fired Warriors level with 12 minutes remaining, but Declan Byrne secured the points from the spot with six minutes remaining after Scott McLaughlin brought down Jordan Stewart.

Steven Swinglehurst's second-half header gave Annan a 1-0 win at Glebe Park, while David Galt's 76th-minute strike proved to be the only goal at Forthbank, with Stirling ending their game against the Spiders with 10 men following Ross McGeachie's red card.