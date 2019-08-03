Your Scottish Premiership predictions

Since the start of this week, we have been asking you to predict how this season's Scottish Premiership table will look come the end of the campaign.

More than 50,000 of you have responded so far, and this is how you think the league will finish...

Agree? Or not? Worry not, because there is still time for you to make your selection...

Scottish Premiership table Who will win this season's Scottish Premiership? Place all 12 teams in the order you think they will finish, then share with your friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Confirm selection

What about the other divisions?

We have also been asking you to rank the teams in the Championship, League One and League Two. And here's how those tables have shaped up...

Scottish Championship table How will the Scottish Championship table look at the end of the season? Place all 10 teams in your order, then share with your friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Confirm selection

Scottish League One table How will the Scottish League One table look at the end of the season? Place all 10 teams in your order, then share with your friends. First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Confirm selection