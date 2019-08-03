Nigeria's John Ogu not giving up on a move to Europe

Nigeria's John Ogu enjoyed a successful stint with Hapoel Beer Sheva in Israel

Nigeria midfielder John Ogu believes he can still do a job for a European club this season after leaving Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva.

The 31-year-old's contract with the five-time Israeli champions ended in the summer and he thinks his time in Europe may not be over yet.

"I've stayed physically fit and mentally ready from the Nations Cup in Egypt knowing anything is possible for me in this window," Ogu told BBC Sport.

"My agent is focused on what options there are for me and I personally just stay dedicated to getting myself in the right shape.

"I believe in myself and I know I still have a lot to offer to a club in Europe and that remains my mentality which is to be ready for top football."

After stints in Slovenia, Spain and Portugal, Ogu moved to Hapoel Beer Sheva in September 2014 after his contract with Academica de Coimbra was ended by mutual consent.

He had a successful time at the club winning three successive league titles, the 2017 Israeli Cup as well as lifting the Israeli Super Cup twice.

Ogu made 190 Hapoel appearances, scoring 18 goals and providing 10 assists.

His time in Israel also saw him recalled to the national team and he was part of the Super Eagles squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

He played the last group game as Nigeria suffered a shock 2-0 defeat to Madagascar at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

"I got a big opportunity to win something with my country and I will never take it for granted," Ogu added.

"We have a very good team and I believe finishing third in Egypt is a great sign of positive things to come.

"It's hard sometimes when you don't get enough chance to play, but as a patriotic footballer you can only keep working hard and be ready for any opportunity."

At international level, Ogu has two goals in 24 appearances for the three-time African champions.

He played three group matches for Nigeria at the 2013 Fifa Confederations Cup and in three 2014 World Cup qualifiers, but was omitted from the squad for the finals in Brazil by coach Stephen Keshi.