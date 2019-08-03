Football gossip: Coutinho, Sane, Pogba, Fernandes, Neres, Van de Beek, Neymar, Coutinho

Arsenal are set for talks with Barcelona over a loan deal for Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27 which would reportedly cost the club £27m. (Sun)

Manchester United have bid £46m for Ajax's 22-year-old Brazil forward David Neres. (Yahoo - in Portuguese)

France international Paul Pogba fears he could be priced out of a move to Real Madrid with the Spanish giants facing a staggering £270m bill to sign the 26-year-old from Manchester United. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal for Manchester City's German winger Leroy Sane after agreeing contract terms with the 23-year-old. (Sky Sport Germany - in German)

Sane faces the prospect of losing a staggering £11m in wages if he continues with his refusal to sign a new contract with Manchester City. (Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is weighing up late moves for Real Madrid midfielder Isco, 27, and Bournemouth central defender Nathan Ake, 24. (Express)

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is bidding to sign his former England defender Gary Cahill, 33 on a two-year deal. (Sun)

Barcelona are preparing to begin talks with Paris St-Germain over bringing Brazil forward Neymar, 27, back to La Liga . (Goal.com)

Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24, who has also been linked with Manchester United, has told Sporting Lisbon he wants to join Tottenham. (Mail)

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with 22-year-old Dutch midfielder Donny van de Beek, but are yet to agree a fee with his club Ajax. (Marca)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is planning a surprise £15m swoop for Celtic's Norway international defender Kristoffer Ajer, 21. (Star)

Barcelona have reached an agreement with Real Betis to sign 22-year-old Spain Under-21 defender Junior Firpo for £22m. (ESPN)

Burnley have joined Crystal Palace in the race to sign Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa, 25, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff City. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham are set to sign England Under-21 midfielder Ryan Sessegnon, 19, from Fulham, but may miss out on 23-year-old Argentina and Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso as a result. (Star)

However, Spurs have emerged as joint favourites alongside Atletico Madrid to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's £60 million-rated German defender Matthias Ginter, 25. (Bild, via 90min)

Tottenham are also ready to compete with Roma and Juventus for Napoli's Albanian international right-back Elseid Hysaj, 25, who was a target for Chelsea last summer. (Express)

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says he will ask owner Mike Ashley to sanction more transfers before Thursday's deadline and says he wants Leeds target Dwight Gayle, 28, to stay with the Magpies. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Leicester have reportedly earmarked Getafe's Togo international defender Djene Dakonam, 27, as a potential replacement for Manchester United-bound Harry Maguire, 26. (Leicester Mercury)

Chelsea are set to listen to offers for France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 24, and England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 29. (Telegraph)

Former England international Drinkwater is wanted by Brighton on a season loan. (Mail)

Celtic and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 22, could miss up to eight weeks through injury - potentially ending Arsenal's interest in the £25m-rated player. (Sun)

Newcastle have held talks with Inter Milan over a loan move for 19-year-old Argentina forward Facundo Colidio. (Mail)

New York Red Bulls' American centre-back Aaron Long, 26, is hopeful he will receive a work permit to join West Ham before the transfer deadline. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City's German-born striker Lukas Nmecha, 20, will spend the 2019-20 season on loan at Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg. (Manchester Evening News)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank refused to be drawn on the future of Brighton target Neal Maupay, 22, after last season's top scorer was left out of the 1-0 loss to Birmingham. (Argus)