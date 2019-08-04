SWPL: Five things to look for as SWPL returns

Media playback is not supported on this device Who has lit up the SWPL this season?

The battle for the Scottish Women's Premier League title resumes on Sunday.

The big summer story emerged from Ibrox, where Rangers announced Gregory Vignal as head coach.

Elsewhere, can Glasgow City be denied a 13th consecutive title? Will Hibs join them among the European elite? And is there finally a glimmer of hope for the SWPL's worst team?

BBC Scotland takes a look at what to keep an eye on between now and the end of November.

Can Rangers emerge as a force?

Only three teams in the top flight have conceded less goals than Rangers, and those sides occupy the bottom three places. They ended the first half of the season with a 6-0 thumping at home to Hibernian.

That sparked action. Last month they appointed former men's team left-back Vignal as head coach as they plan a move towards a professional set-up.

Rangers' board agreed in November to increase investment and the latest move means the women's team will play their home games at the Hummel Training Centre, with a new stand built to meet SWPL requirements.

Former head coach Amy McDonald, who becomes the women's and girls' football manager, called it "a truly significant move for Rangers and women's football within Scotland".

Rangers have 14 points to make up on leaders City, and Scotland Under-19 captain Amy Muir has left for Hibernian. Vignal faces a baptism of fire in his first game with an Old Firm derby away to Celtic.

Unlucky 13 for title chasers

Glasgow City begin with a five-point lead and a game in hand over closest challengers Hibernian and Celtic, and they could put eight points between them and Hibs should they beat them at Petershill Park on Sunday.

However, Hibs threw a spanner in the works by defeating City on penalties in the SWPL Cup final to serve notice they aren't going to let City take all the silverware.

Summer recruit Muir could be a key player for them, but Scott Booth responded by signing Hibs's 2018 player-of-the-year Rachel McLaughlin from Yeovil Town.

After years of finishing a distant third, Celtic head coach Eddie Wolecki Black says that is no longer good enough. Can they keep up their title challenge, split City and Hibs, and perhaps even with it?

Hibs aim for Euro glory

Hibs could not have asked for a bigger August. After they take on City, they fly to Slovenia to face three crucial Champions League games.

The qualifying group stage will pit them against Georgians Tbilisi Nike, Welsh cracks Cardiff Met, and group hosts Pomurje Beltinci.

Only the group winners make it through to the last 32, where Glasgow City and a host of illustrious names such as holders Lyon, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester City and Juventus lie in wait.

Six contenders - only one winner

Clubs have discussed the possibility of introducing play-offs between SWPL 1 and 2, but for now there is only one promotion spot available.

Hearts lead the way in SWPL 2, but are only two points ahead of Hamilton, while just six points separate the top six. Kilmarnock, Dundee United, Partick Thistle and Glasgow Girls all remain in the mix and any one of them could win the division.

That five of them will miss out, and will likely be joined by Aberdeen next season who look all but certain to rejoin the SWPL, means some big clubs will be out of the top flight.

How bad can it get for Hutchison Vale?

To say Hutchison Vale have struggled this season would be an understatement. After 11 league games in SWPL 2, they have a goal difference of minus-112.

They have lost 14-0 to St Johnstone, suffered 17-0 and 12-0 hammerings to Hamilton, and 11-0 and 9-0 defeats to Hearts. The goal difference you imagine would be worse had they played April's match with Kilmarnock, with the 3-0 penalty given to them as punishment for not fulfilling the fixture proving to be their best result of the season.

Ross McLaren has taken over as head coach ahead of the second half of the campaign. It might be the job position from hell, however a positive McLaren says he is "buzzing" to get going.