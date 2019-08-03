German Supercup: Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has played for England six times

England international Jadon Sancho scored one goal and made another as Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 2-0 to win the German Supercup.

Two minutes into the second half, Sancho, 19, made a fine, jinking run before he set up Paco Alcacer, who shot past Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Bayern had chances to equalise but Marwin Hitz saved a Leon Goretzka effort and Kingsley Coman's header.

Sancho then scored Dortmund's second with a low strike after another run.

The Supercup normally features the Bundesliga champions against the German Cup winners but as Bayern won both competitions in 2018-19 this game saw them against Dortmund, the Bundesliga runners-up.

Bayern, who won the league by only two points, thrashed Dortmund 5-0 in the last meeting between the two sides in April.