Cardiff City: Wigan defeat has answered some questions - Neil Warnock

Joe Ralls gave Cardiff City a first-half lead against Wigan Athletic with his first league goal since January 2018

Cardiff City's defeat to Wigan Athletic on the opening day of the season has answered "one or two questions" according to manager Neil Warnock.

The Bluebirds took a 1-0 lead into half-time at the DW Stadium but eventually well to a 3-2 defeat against the Paul Cook's Latics.

Warnock, who is chasing a record ninth promotion this season, believes the defeat helped clear a few things up.

"We have to make sure we put things right next week now," said Warnock.

"One or two questions were answered today in my own mind, I'm aware of the situations but disappointed because I thought it was a game we could have got three points from.

"On another day we had the opportunities but all credit to them, they took the goals well and it was a good lesson for us."

Back in the Championship after relegation from the Premier League last season, Warnock's Bluebirds are one of the favourites for promotion back to the top flight.

But the veteran manager knows as well as anyone the difficulties the second tier can throw at a team.

"Welcome to the Championship, it was nothing more than I was expecting," said Warnock.

"It's a tough league and you have to take your chances which we weren't able to do.

"They scored two cracking goals but it was poor defending really when you look at it."

More deals to be done?

Summer signings Robert Glatzel missed the opening game of the season through suspension

Warnock revealed Cardiff City's involvement in the transfer market, which closes on Thursday, may not be finished quite yet.

The Bluebirds have already brought in six new players, three of which made their league debuts against Wigan on Saturday.

But Warnock says there could still be some player movement, both leaving and joining the club.

"I've had enquiries for players, some players may move, and we have enquired about player availability," said Warnock.

"There may be the possibility of a late loan from the Premier League if they don't get the move they want.

"On Thursday everyone will be scrambling, I hope I'm sitting at home with everything done."