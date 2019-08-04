Scottish Gossip: Ajer, Leicester, Celtic, Tierney, Rangers, Kilmarnock

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is planning a surprise £15m swoop for Celtic's Norway international defender Kristoffer Ajer, 21. (Star Sunday)

Celtic and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney, 22, could miss up to eight weeks through injury - potentially ending Arsenal's interest in the £25m-rated player. (Sun on Sunday)

Tierney is desperate to join Arsenal, according to former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent. (Scotsman)

Manager Neil Lennon says Marian Shved's omission from the Celtic squad in Saturday's 7-0 win over St Johnstone was tactical and added the winger will be considered for Wednesday's Champions League third qualifying round first leg against Cluj in Romania. (Record)

But Hatem Abd Elhamed is a doubt for Celtic's midweek match after coming off against St Johnstone. (Herald - subscription required)

Former Rangers manager Walter Smith believes incumbent Steven Gerrard can get the better of Celtic this season but insists consistency will be the key. (Sun on Sunday)

Gerrard says his Rangers players must show they have the mentality to win a title. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock forward Eamonn Brophy says he and his team-mates are determined to silence their early season critics. (Sun on Sunday)

Hearts manager Craig Levein, whose side open their Scottish Premiership campaign away to Aberdeen on Saturday, is unperturbed by grumblings about his team, insisting it is not his job "to get caught up in any hysteria". (Herald - subscription required)

Aberdeen left-back Greg Leigh says starting the league campaign against "one of the bigger teams and better teams in Scotland is a good challenge" for the Dons. (Evening Express)

Miles Storey started on the bench for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in Saturday's defeat by Dundee United after rejoining the Highlanders as a free agent on a two-year deal. (Press and Journal)