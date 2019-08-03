Declan John: Swansea defender hit by car after Hull victory

Declan John joined Swansea in August 2018 after a spell with Rangers

Swansea City defender Declan John was hit by a car outside the Liberty Stadium following the Swans' victory over Hull City.

The 24-year-old posted on social media, saying that a car "hit my leg but I managed to get out the way of it".

Swansea City confirmed John did not suffer any serious injury during the incident despite contact by the car.

The Wales international was not included in Steve Cooper's squad for their 2-1 opening-day win against Hull.

Summer signing Jake Bidwell started at left-back while full-back Kyle Naughton was among the replacements ahead of John.