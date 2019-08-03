Steve Dale: Bury owner will not consider sale until financial stability restored

Bury's first two League One matches of the season have been suspended by the EFL

Steve Dale says he will not consider selling Bury until he has restored financial stability at the club.

The English Football League suspended Bury's first two League One games, saying the Shakers had failed to demonstrate they could settle all football debts or pay off creditors.

Dale told BBC Radio Manchester he was "shocked" when their fixture against Accrington on 10 August was postponed.

Bury were docked 12 points for entering a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

A winding-up petition against them was dismissed by the High Court on Wednesday, while Dale claimed the EFL were "working against" them when their scheduled opening fixture against MK Dons on 3 August was called off.

The EFL's interim chief executive Debbie Jevans said later that the league was "not standing in the way" of the Shakers' survival.

Dale took control of financially-troubled Bury in December and put the club up for sale again in April.

He says there have been interested parties, but nobody that he believes is suitable to take them forward, and he will not contemplate a sale until the club's future is secure.

"We've got a job to do," he said. "Once I've got it all in order, we might look at selling it. We're going to finish off the job that we started, but we'd like the help of the EFL."

Dale again questioned the timing of the EFL's decision to postpone the Accrington game, eight days before it was scheduled to be played.

He is adamant that the club have given the league the assurances they required.

"We said 'why would you cancel the game'?" Dale continued. "Tell us what the problems are, we'll sort them now or over the weekend, and then on Monday if we haven't done it you could cancel our game, but we can't think of anything you would need. They refused to do that."

Bury are unable to register new players at present, leaving manager Paul Wilkinson with a threadbare squad.