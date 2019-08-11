St Mirren v Aberdeen

BBC coverage

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups St Mirren 1 Hladky

2 McGinn

6 MacKenzie

5 McLoughlin

3 Waters

16 Foley

8 Flynn

7 Magennis

10 Andreu

11 Durmus

9 Obika Substitutes 14 McAllister

15 Baird

18 Mullen

23 Djorkaeff

24 MacPherson

26 Lyness

38 Breadner Aberdeen 1 Lewis

33 Vyner

4 Considine

5 McKenna

3 Leigh

22 Ojo

11 Hedges

19 Ferguson

15 Wright

18 McLennan

9 Main Substitutes 2 Logan

6 Devlin

10 McGinn

20 Cerny

21 Gallagher

24 Campbell

28 Wilson Referee : Steven McLean Match Stats Live Text Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren). Foul by Curtis Main (Aberdeen). Václav Hladky (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen). Sam Foley (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Tony Andreu. Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Václav Hladky. Attempt saved. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen). Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing. Attempt missed. Curtis Main (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Second Half Second Half begins St. Mirren 1, Aberdeen 0. Half Time First Half ends, St. Mirren 1, Aberdeen 0. Curtis Main (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Sean McLoughlin (St. Mirren). Attempt saved. Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Attempt saved. Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Foul by Funso Ojo (Aberdeen). Tony Andreu (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen). Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing. Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Jonathan Obika. Attempt blocked. Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Kyle Magennis. Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren). Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Gary MacKenzie. Attempt missed. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right from a direct free kick. Foul by Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren). Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Jonathan Obika (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Scott McKenna (Aberdeen). Delay in match because of an injury Sean McLoughlin (St. Mirren). Attempt saved. Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Connor McLennan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Tony Andreu (St. Mirren). Foul by Tony Andreu (St. Mirren). Funso Ojo (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Delay over. They are ready to continue. Show more updates goal

St Mirren have bolstered their squad with the signings of Kyle McAllister and Calum Waters, while Jon Obika is pushing for a start up front after playing most of the second half in last weekend's narrow loss to Hibs.

Aberdeen could freshen up their defence with new loan arrival Zak Vyner following Thursday's 2-0 loss to Rijeka, while striker Curtis Main is fit after appearing for the last few minutes in Croatia. Ash Taylor remains out.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "The squad looks a lot healthier now. We're starting to look like a proper team. We've now got plenty of time to the end of the window but there isn't that rush to get bodies in."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes on RedTV: ""We want to maintain our league form with a win at St Mirren and then we will concentrate on Rijkea again. It's the first disappointment for this team this year and it's important we try and respond the right way."

Did you know? Derek McInnes has never lost against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership as a manager, winning nine and drawing 10 of his 19 games.