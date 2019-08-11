Rangers v Hibernian

BBC coverage

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Rangers 1 McGregor

2 Tavernier

6 Goldson

19 Katic Booked at 17mins

15 Flanagan

8 Jack

10 Davis

17 Aribo

11 Ojo Booked at 12mins

9 Defoe

22 Jones Substitutes 4 Edmundson

13 Foderingham

16 Halliday

20 Morelos

23 Docherty

24 Stewart

37 Arfield Hibernian 1 Marciano

3 Whittaker

24 McGregor Booked at 5mins

4 Hanlon

43 Mackie Booked at 55mins

14 Mallan

6 Vela Booked at 31mins

7 Horgan Substituted for Gray at 57' minutes

23 Allan

11 Newell Substituted for Murray at 45' minutes

9 Doidge Booked at 16mins Substitutes 2 Gray

8 Slivka

18 Jackson

22 Kamberi

28 Maxwell

32 Shaw

33 Murray Referee : John Beaton Match Stats Live Text Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. David Gray replaces Daryl Horgan. Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Christian Doidge. Dismissal Second yellow card to Sean Mackie (Hibernian) for a bad foul. Hand ball by Sean Mackie (Hibernian). Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers). Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing. Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers). Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Allan. Attempt saved. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jon Flanagan. Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing. Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian). Second Half Second Half begins Rangers 2, Hibernian 1. Substitution Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Murray replaces Joe Newell. Half Time First Half ends, Rangers 2, Hibernian 1. Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick. Foul by Joe Aribo (Rangers). Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jon Flanagan (Rangers). Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing. Goal! Goal! Rangers 2, Hibernian 1. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Allan. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Josh Vela (Hibernian). Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Attempt saved. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ofir Marciano. Attempt missed. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Jordan Jones (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing. Booking Josh Vela (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Foul by Josh Vela (Hibernian). Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Steven Whittaker. Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Darren McGregor. Show more updates goal

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor returns from a domestic suspension. Glen Kamara is a doubt after picking up a knock in Thursday's 4-2 win away to Midtjylland. New signing Brandon Barker could be in the squad.

Tom James sustained ankle ligament damage in the opening day win over St Mirren and joins a Hibs injury list that includes fellow full-backs David Gray and Lewis Stevenson, while winger Martin Boyle is a long-term absentee.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I've made it clear to the whole squad that everyone has to be ready. It is impossible to play every game and you have to be ready to play and give me a problem with selection for the next match."

Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom: "We've got better balance to the squad. We'll be a work in progress. We have to get better. We need to keep pushing."

Did you know? Four of the past five league meetings between these two have finished level, with Rangers winning the other 1-0 in May of last season.