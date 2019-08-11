Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Rangers v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Line-ups
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 19KaticBooked at 17mins
- 15Flanagan
- 8Jack
- 10Davis
- 17Aribo
- 11OjoBooked at 12mins
- 9Defoe
- 22Jones
Substitutes
- 4Edmundson
- 13Foderingham
- 16Halliday
- 20Morelos
- 23Docherty
- 24Stewart
- 37Arfield
Hibernian
- 1Marciano
- 3Whittaker
- 24McGregorBooked at 5mins
- 4Hanlon
- 43MackieBooked at 55mins
- 14Mallan
- 6VelaBooked at 31mins
- 7HorganSubstituted forGrayat 57'minutes
- 23Allan
- 11NewellSubstituted forMurrayat 45'minutes
- 9DoidgeBooked at 16mins
Substitutes
- 2Gray
- 8Slivka
- 18Jackson
- 22Kamberi
- 28Maxwell
- 32Shaw
- 33Murray
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. David Gray replaces Daryl Horgan.
Attempt blocked. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Christian Doidge.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Sean Mackie (Hibernian) for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Sean Mackie (Hibernian).
Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).
Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ryan Jack (Rangers).
Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Scott Allan.
Attempt saved. Darren McGregor (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jon Flanagan.
Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Nikola Katic (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Whittaker (Hibernian).
Second Half
Second Half begins Rangers 2, Hibernian 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Murray replaces Joe Newell.
Half Time
First Half ends, Rangers 2, Hibernian 1.
Attempt missed. Joe Newell (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Joe Aribo (Rangers).
Scott Allan (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Flanagan (Rangers).
Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 2, Hibernian 1. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Allan.
Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Vela (Hibernian).
Attempt missed. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Sheyi Ojo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jermain Defoe (Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ofir Marciano.
Attempt missed. Joe Aribo (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Jordan Jones (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Josh Vela (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Josh Vela (Hibernian).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Steven Whittaker.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Darren McGregor.
Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor returns from a domestic suspension. Glen Kamara is a doubt after picking up a knock in Thursday's 4-2 win away to Midtjylland. New signing Brandon Barker could be in the squad.
Tom James sustained ankle ligament damage in the opening day win over St Mirren and joins a Hibs injury list that includes fellow full-backs David Gray and Lewis Stevenson, while winger Martin Boyle is a long-term absentee.
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "I've made it clear to the whole squad that everyone has to be ready. It is impossible to play every game and you have to be ready to play and give me a problem with selection for the next match."
Hibs manager Paul Heckingbottom: "We've got better balance to the squad. We'll be a work in progress. We have to get better. We need to keep pushing."
Did you know? Four of the past five league meetings between these two have finished level, with Rangers winning the other 1-0 in May of last season.