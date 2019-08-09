Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leicester's £30m signing Ayoze Perez finished as top scorer in his last two seasons at Newcastle

TEAM NEWS

Ayoze Perez is expected to make his Leicester City debut on Sunday, while deadline-day signing Dennis Praet might also be involved.

Club captain Wes Morgan and Caglar Soyuncu are vying to replace the departed Harry Maguire.

Wolves pair Jonny and Ruben Neves were rested against Pyunik on Thursday and will start against Leicester.

New signing Patrick Cutrone may be afforded more time to settle, while Morgan Gibbs-White is a fitness doubt.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: It's a long way from Yerevan - east of the Black Sea - to Leicester - east of the Black Country. Wolves make that arduous trek as Europa League qualification makes its customary demands on both early-season fitness and geographical knowledge.

European qualification should be on Leicester's map this season - their squad certainly looks good enough, despite the loss of Harry Maguire. Ayoze Perez should enjoy finally playing in a team which looks to attack, and Youri Tielemans did more than enough last season to suggest that he's tailor made for a footballing outfit.

Wolves might find this season a bit trickier than last, especially with the extra expectation and probably with lots of Thursday nights/Sunday afternoons on their rota - but I think they can cope and prosper again.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers: "Everyone talks about getting into the top six. We want to knock as heavily as we can on that door and push.

"Everything shows you that it's getting more difficult - the last couple of years, that points gap has increased between sixth and the other teams.

"But in my time here at Leicester, we said we wanted to make European football, whether it's this year, next year or the year after. We shall see, but we want to go and push as hard as we can, do the best that we can."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo on playing so soon after a round trip of 6,370 miles to Armenia: "It's a challenge and we'll embrace it by doing our best.

"We are not worried, we are ready to do it. It's what we do."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have heard a few people saying Leicester might be the team that breaks into the top six next season - well, not for me.

Wolves found it difficult against teams that sat in against them last season, so they have to work out how to break people down and do better in that sort of scenario, but this should be quite an open game.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v England netball stars Helen Housby and Jo Harten

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves won the most recent meeting 4-3 in January 2019, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Diogo Jota to complete his hat-trick.

However, Wolves are winless in nine top-flight away fixtures against Leicester since a 2-1 victory at Filbert Street in December 1971 (D3, L6).

The two clubs are meeting on the opening weekend of a season for the first time since a 1-1 draw at Leicester in 1934.

Leicester City

The Foxes have lost their opening league fixture of the season for the past three years.

However, they are unbeaten in five games when beginning the campaign at home since a defeat by Blackpool in 2007 (W4, D1).

Leicester took 17 points from their last nine league fixtures in 2018-19 - a tally bettered only by the top two, Manchester City and Liverpool.

They could keep a third successive Premier League clean sheet at the King Power Stadium for the first time since May 2017.

Jamie Vardy has scored four goals in his last four appearances on the opening weekend of the season.

Wolverhampton Wanderers