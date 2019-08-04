AC Milan sign Ismael Bennacer from Empoli

Bennacer helped Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations

AC Milan have signed Algeria midfielder Ismael Bennacer from fellow Italian club Empoli for a reported £14.5m.

The 21-year-old has signed a five-year contract with the Serie A side.

Bennacer has joined on the back of helping Algeria win the Africa Cup of Nations during the summer, where he was named player of the tournament.

He had a spell at Arsenal from from 2015 to 2017 before joining Empoli and the Gunners reportedly decided not to take up an option to re-sign him.

Bennacer only made one appearance for Arsenal and that outing came as a substitute in a League Cup game.

He initially represented France at Under-18 and Under-19 level before opting to play for Algeria from 2016.