World Cup winners USA defeat Republic of Ireland

Republic pair Diane Caldwell and Heather Payne challenge USA forward Carli Lloyd

USA eased to a 3-0 friendly win over Republic of Ireland in the first game of a victory tour after their World Cup triumph last month.

All three goals in Pasadena came in the first half, starting with Tobin Heath heading in the opener from a Christen Press cross after 16 minutes.

Lindsey Horan doubled the advantage 15 minutes later and Carli Lloyd scored through a header from distance.

USA secured back-to-back World Cups by beating Netherlands in the final.

Saturday's match was staged at Rose Bowl, where the Americans won the second of their four world titles 20 years ago.

"This is such a historic place and it has such memories for the US women's national team," said defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Delight for USA as Tobin Heath celebrates netting the opening in Pasadena

"We're just so thankful to get to celebrate with everyone who supported us in France. This is a great night."

The Republic's focus is on the forthcoming European Championship qualifiers, and they host Montenegro in their opener on 3 September.

"It's 3-0 and no-one likes to lose, but I think you have to put it in context," said Republic interim manager Tom O'Connor.

"We're playing against the world champions in their home match, on their victory tour. Overall, I'm very, very pleased with the performance."