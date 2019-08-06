Harry Arter: Fulham sign Bournemouth midfielder on season-long loan

Harry Arter made 25 Premier League appearances for Cardiff in 2018-19

Championship side Fulham have signed midfielder Harry Arter on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

The Republic of Ireland international, 29, spent last season on loan at Cardiff, who were relegated from the Premier League along with Fulham.

He is the brother-in-law of Fulham boss Scott Parker and the move could become permanent next summer.

Arter scored 29 goals in 255 appearances for Bournemouth since joining from Woking in June 2010.

"Harry's arrival will strengthen our midfield and gives us another experienced and proven player," vice-chairman and director of football operations Tony Khan told the club website.

"We believe he'll help us achieve our main objective - a return to the Premier League."

