Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth joins Trabzonspor on loan

Crystal Palace forward Alexander Sorloth has joined Turkish club Trabzonspor on loan until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 23-year-old was on loan at Gent for the second half of last season after signing for them in January.

The Eagles bought Sorloth for £9m from Norwegian side FC Midtjylland in January 2018.

The Norway international has made 20 appearances for the Selhurst Park side, scoring once in the League Cup.