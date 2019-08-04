St Mirren: Greg Tansey leaves after future becomes 'untenable'

Greg Tansey was only able to make eight appearances for St Mirren

Greg Tansey has left St Mirren, saying his future was "untenable" after the club refused to pay for surgery after the recurrence of a long-term injury.

Tansey contracted osteomyelitis - a rare bone infection - in 2017, but has continued to struggle with the problem.

He played eight games after joining St Mirren last January but was under contract until the end of this season.

"Clubs have to watch their expenses; I was just unlucky it involved my surgery," Tansey said.

"Despite all this, I hold no ill will to the club and I wish them all the best for the future."

St Mirren had earlier confirmed the termination of Tansey's contract by "mutual agreement" and wished the 30-year-old "all the best for his future career".

Englishman Tansey first played in Scotland with Inverness Caledonian Thistle, an returned to the Highlands for a second stint before spells with Aberdeen and Ross County.