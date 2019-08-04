Kilmarnock investigate roof collapse after Rangers fans celebrations

Kilmarnock are investigating how the damage was caused

Kilmarnock and Police Scotland are investigating after the roof of a shelter covering disabled supporters collapsed as Rangers fans celebrated a stoppage-time winner at Rugby Park.

Connor Goldson's 91st-minute header secured a 2-1 Scottish Premiership victory for the Ibrox side and sparked an invasion of the pitch.

A roof covering disabled Rangers fans caved in, with one man being injured.

"He received medical treatment at the ground," read a police statement.

Meanwhile, four men were arrested for alleged breach of the peace offences but these were not related to the pitch invasion.

There were issues before the game with Rangers fans getting into Rugby Park because of problems with electronic turnstiles.

Police Scotland confirmed they assisted Kilmarnock officials and that all away supporters were in the ground 15 minutes after kick-off.

Rangers fans jumped advertising hoardings...