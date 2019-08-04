Marcelo Bielsa: Leeds United head coach 'can't be happy' if Kemar Roofe leaves club

Kemar Roofe has scored 32 goals in three years with Leeds, including 15 last season

Marcelo Bielsa says Leeds will "have to adapt" if last season's leading scorer Kemar Roofe joins Anderlecht.

Roofe is expected to move to the Belgian club, managed by ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany, before the end of the transfer window.

Asked if he would be happy with the size of his squad if Roofe was to exit Elland Road, Bielsa said: "I can't be happy if Roofe leaves.

"If I tell you this when he scored 15 goals last season, I would be stupid."

The Argentine added: "We have to adapt if it finally happens."

With Roofe absent because of an ankle injury, promotion favourites Leeds began the Championship season with an impressive 3-1 win at Bristol City on Sunday.

Patrick Bamford started up front and scored Leeds' second goal at Ashton Gate.

"We managed both halves very well in the first 30 minutes, but at the same time, in the last 15 minutes we conceded too much possession," Bielsa told BBC Radio Leeds.