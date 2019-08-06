Women's Champions League: Hibernian want 'incredible experience' again

Hibs faced Bayern Munich in the last 32 of the Champions League in 2016

Joelle Murray wants Hibs young stars to get a taste of the "incredible experience" of playing in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

With two Scottish sides qualifying this year, Glasgow City have a bye into the last 32, but Hibs must first negotiate the qualifying group stage in Slovenia.

Hibs were last involved in the knockout stages in 2016/17, losing 10-1 on aggregate to Bayern Munich.

"It would be massive for the club," said Murray.

"I'm quite fortunate that I was involved in the Bayern Munich game a few years ago and that was an incredible experience. If we can get another experience like that it'd be fantastic for everyone involved, and obviously with the financial element that comes with that.

"But first and foremost we need to make sure that we get out of the group and don't look ahead of that."

Hibs saw their title ambitions falter on Sunday as they returned from a near-three month summer break with a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Glasgow City.

They now face three games in seven days, with their group hosted by Slovenian champions Pomurje Beltcini. They also have to take care of Georgians Tbilisi Nike and Wales' Cardiff Met, with only the group winners reaching the last 32.

One obstacle will be the heat in Slovenia, with temperatures expected to be up to 32c for their opening game.

"It's obviously been really hot out there at the moment," the Hibs captain told BBC Scotland. "The weather here over the last couple of weeks will have maybe helped us acclimatise to that a little bit. But playing in sunshine is better than playing in the wind and rain.

"We'll obviously need to take that into consideration in terms of our playing style, looking to retain the ball and not doing as much running off the ball."