Manchester United's Alex Greenwood set to join Lyon

Alex Greenwood scores England's third goal of the game against Cameroon

Manchester United have agreed a deal to allow England left-back Alex Greenwood to join European champions Lyon.

Greenwood will join fellow Lionesses Lucy Bronze, Nikita Parris and Izzy Christiansen at the French side.

The 25-year-old was captain of the United side that won promotion to the Women's Super League last summer having joined in 2018 from Liverpool.

She has 41 England caps and scored in the last-16 tie against Cameroon at the Women's World Cup this summer.