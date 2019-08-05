Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Kilmarnock, St Johnstone, Leeds, QPR, Nottingham Forest, Cluj

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen have rejected fresh approaches from Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers for Scotland centre-half Scott McKenna. (The Times, print edition)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has admitted there has been another transfer bid for defender Scott McKenna, with English Championship clubs Queen's Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest still keen to lure the 22-year-old south. (The Herald)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says he hopes Glenn Whelan, the 35-year-old midfielder released by Aston Villa, will give a decision in the next few days after holding talks with the Edinburgh club over the weekend. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Johnstone have reopened talks with Stevie May but are also keen on Notts County striker Kane Henmings if they cannot get the deal for the Aberdeen 26-year-old over the line. (Daily Record)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon says they are "close to selling player" who has agreed terms with a Champions League club. (The Scotsman)

Kemar Roofe, the 26-year-old striker who is a Rangers target if the Glasgow club sell Alfredo Morelos but also wanted by Anderlecht, will leave Leeds United this summer despite having a year left of his contract, manager Marcelo Bielsa has confirmed. (Evening Times)

Hearts fear Scotland centre-half John Souttar damaged ankle ligaments in their opening Scottish Premiership defeat away to Aberdeen on Sunday. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio says his players proved with their performance, despite a 2-1 defeat at home to Rangers, that media stories of a player mutiny at Rugby Park are wide of the mark. (The National)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he is not prepared to sacrifice success in Europe, or in the domestic cup competitions, to throw everything at stopping Celtic winning nine league titles in a row. (The National)

Cluj have been rocked ahead of their Champions League showdown with Celtic after star striker and former Hoops trialist George Tucudean revealed he could retire from football because of a heart defect. (The Herald)