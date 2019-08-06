Mitch Megginson: Cove Rangers' aim 'still survival' despite hammering 'favourites'

Mitch Megginson (right) led Cove to victory over Berwick Rangers in last season's play-off

Mitch Megginson says Cove Rangers are still only aiming to stay in Scottish League Two despite hammering title favourites Edinburgh City 5-0.

And the striker, who scored 49 times last season as Cove won the Highland League and promotion, insists he initially targeted five this campaign.

The 27-year-old's double on Saturday added to two scored in the League Cup.

"Our main aim is to survive this league and we've got three points closer to doing that," captain Megginson said.

"We've not looked at it like us being favourites at all - it's the bookies that are doing that. I don't know where they're pulling that from."

Megginson insists that Paul Hartley's side will simply aim to secure as many wins as possible "and see where that takes us at the end of the season".

"You couldn't have asked for a better start," he told BBC Scotland. "We were obviously confident going into it, but to come away with a 5-0 victory against a team that pushed so close to winning it last season and are obviously favourites this season to win it is excellent.

"I thought the boys were top-notch from start to finish and just showed how professional we are."

Megginson, who stepped down from the Championships with Alloa Athletic to join Cove in 2017, does admit he is aiming to be "the league's top scorer".

"It's every striker's dream to do that," he said. "I set my target at five, and I should have done that against Edinburgh, and then 10 and see where it goes."

Megginson does not think Cove have changed much from the side that won their second Highland League title in a row last season with the loss of only one game before relegating Berwick Rangers via the play-off.

"We have obviously strengthened and added players who bring an extra quality to the play, but we still have that winning mentality," he said.

Megginson, who started his career with Aberdeen, thinks having Cove in the Scottish Professional League is a benefit to their Premiership neighbours, who have loaned them midfielder Chris Antoniazzi this season.

"The city is big enough for two teams," he added.