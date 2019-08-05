Liverpool to sign Adrian to replace departed Simon Mignolet

West Ham signed Adrian on a free transfer from Real Betis in 2013 before releasing him this summer

Liverpool are set to sign former West Ham keeper Adrian to replace Simon Mignolet, who has joined Club Bruges.

Adrian, 32, is available on a free transfer having been released by the Hammers during the summer.

He played 150 times in six years for West Ham after joining them from Real Betis in 2013.

The Spaniard would fill the gap as Liverpool's back-up to first-choice Alisson Becker after Belgium keeper Mignolet's £6.4m transfer to Bruges.

If Adrian does arrive he would join teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott in signing for the European champions this summer.