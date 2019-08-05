Europa League: Sutjeska Niksic v Linfield (Tue)

Andy Waterworth is congratulated by Jordan Stewart after scoring the only goal of the game last week against HB Torshavn at Windsor Park

BBC coverage

Linfield boss David Healy has praised the impact his new signings have made on the club's European campaign.

The Irish Premiership winners are away to Montenegrin champions FC Sutjeska in the first leg of their Europa League third round qualifier on Tuesday.

The Blues defeated HB Torshavn 3-2 on aggregate in the second round and Healy believes their summer transfer policy is paying dividends.

"We haven't overindulged by bringing in eight or nine players," he said.

"That's not we needed going forward. You have to be selective and make sure you bring in the right players and I think we have done that this summer.

"We wanted the players who were successful last season to be pushed to the limits this year by good players coming in.

"Bastien Hery is a lively character and has fitted in very well. He has a good pedigree on the pitch first and foremost, and has played at a good level.

"Shayne Lavery was very sharp when he came on against Torshavn, he's gutsy and wants to work hard, while young goalkeeper Rohan Ferguson and Ross Larkin are both doing well."

Looking ahead to Tuesday night's tie, Healy said the club had started researching Sutjeska even before they made it into the third qualifier round.

"You always have to be planning ahead," Healy added. "Whether we were going to play them or not it was important that we did a bit of homework on them.

"They are very capable, they work hard and are the champions of a country that has a decent European coefficient.

"It is important that we have our players recovered, fresh and ready to go again."

After Tuesday night's trip to Montenegro, Linfield will begin the defence of their Irish Premiership title at home to Institute on Saturday.