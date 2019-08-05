Bury: Future of League One club on a knife-edge

Bury's first two League One matches of the season against MK Dons and Accrington have been called off by the EFL

The future of Bury is on a knife-edge, a source close to the effort to save the League One club has told the BBC.

Bury had a second game of the season, at Accrington, called off on Friday.

The EFL said they still had not received enough detail from owner Steve Dale about how he intended to fund a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) or the next two years' running costs.

Bury are due to play an EFL Cup tie at Sheffield Wednesday on 13 August, which is also in doubt

The source said a third postponement may have dire consequences.

BBC Sport has been told the EFL have requested far greater detail about Bury's funding plans than it was initially suggested would be the case and, at this stage, it is unclear exactly how long it will take to get the information needed.

Bury have been surprised by their treatment compared to that of neighbours Bolton, who were allowed to sign players ahead of Saturday's trip to Wycombe.

Bury remain under a transfer embargo and have, like Bolton, had 12 points deducted as a result of entering the CVA, which is classed as an insolvency event.

Dale told BBC Radio Manchester on Saturday that he will not consider selling Bury until he has restored financial stability at the club.