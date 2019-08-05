Peter Crouch and Karen Carney join BBC Sport for new football season

Media playback is not supported on this device I'll miss singing the anthem - Carney

Former England internationals Peter Crouch, Micah Richards and Karen Carney have all joined the BBC Football team for the new season.

Crouch, 38, announced his retirement last month while Carney, 31, retired after this summer's Women's World Cup.

Former Australia and Everton midfielder Tim Cahill is another new face as Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker starts his 20th season at the helm.

MOTD returns this Saturday at 22:30 BST on BBC One and online.

Following on from the record-breaking audiences that tuned into the Women's World Cup this summer, the BBC will continue to show a game every weekend from the Women's Super League on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website starting with Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, 8 September.

Also on the BBC, the Women's Football Show returns, showcasing the best of the action from the WSL and the Women's FA Cup, including both semi-finals and final live, England games as the Lionesses build towards the Olympics and Euro 2021, plus other home nations internationals.

With over 50 major trophies between them, returning to the studio for the new season and offering their expert football knowledge and experience are Jermaine Jenas, Phil Neville, Alex Scott, Martin Keown, Mark Lawrenson, Danny Murphy, Dion Dublin, Garth Crooks, Kevin Kilbane, Leon Osman and Jon Walters.

Match of the Day, Match of the Day 2, Football Focus and Final Score return from a new fully 360-degree virtual studio using the latest in real-time computer game rendering technology. All programmes will be based within a 'BBC Sport football stadium'.

Starting in September, MOTDx is a brand new magazine programme focusing on the lifestyle and culture of the Premier League. Chelcee Grimes, Craig Mitch, Reece Parkinson and Liv Cooke will join regular host Jermaine Jenas and will dive into the world of music, fashion, culture and football events.

The BBC will once again be the home of the men's FA Cup from the qualifying rounds through to the final, starting with Punjab United v Broadbridge Heath on 10 August. Over 27 million people tuned into the BBC's FA Cup coverage last year and there will be 15 live free-to-air FA Cup matches on TV this season.

'More games than anyone else'

BBC Radio 5 Live continues to bring listeners live commentary on more Premier League matches than any other UK broadcaster this season, with around 140 matches. The season gets under way this Friday with exclusive national radio commentary on Liverpool v Norwich at Anfield.

5 Live's unrivalled team of experts, including Jenas, Dublin, Ian Wright, Chris Sutton, Chris Waddle and Pat Nevin are back for the new season, and are now joined by former Chelsea and England international Carney.

Long-running football phone-in show 606 is back each weekend, presented by Sutton and Alistair Bruce-Ball on Saturdays and Robbie Savage on Sundays, while all radio coverage and podcasts are also available on BBC Sounds.