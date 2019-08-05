Celtic 'desperate' to reach Champions League group stage - James Forrest

Celtic have started the season in high-scoring fashion

Celtic are "desperate" to reach the Champions League group stage after missing out last season, says winger James Forrest.

Neil Lennon's side visit Cluj of Romania on Wednesday for the first leg of their third qualifying round tie.

Slavia Prague await the winners in the play-off round.

"There was real disappointment because we had been in there the two years previous, everyone is desperate to get back in," said Forrest.

"You see the buzz from the fans and players, the great games, everyone wants to be involved."

Celtic have seen off FK Sarajevo and Nomme Klaju, scoring 12 goals in their four European matches so far, while confidence was lifted further by Saturday's 7-0 demolition of St Johnstone on the opening day of the Premiership campaign.

Cluj, managed by former Chelsea defender Dan Petrescu, have beaten Astana and Maccabi Tel Aviv and last played in the Champions League group stage in season 2012-13.

They sit second in the league on 10 points from four games and warmed up with a 4-1 victory at Chindia Targoviste at the weekend.

"Cluj will be really hard, they have Champions League experience and international players," said Forrest.

"We know it will be a really difficult game but I think we have the players to deal with it and get a positive result. We'll look to score over there, an away goal could be important. You might only get one or two chances.

"The staff will do their stuff on the opposition, so we'll get to know them a bit more over the next couple of days."

On the mauling of St Johnstone, Forrest said: "There were so many positives, we could have scored more. We were ruthless and just kept creating chances.

"The manager said we've set the bar and we just need to keep producing performances like that."