Scottish FA to begin 'comprehensive review' of domestic women's football

The Scottish FA has money to invest after the Women's World Cup

The Scottish FA is to embark on a "comprehensive review" to further develop domestic women's football.

The governing body will meet with the Scottish Professional Football League and Scottish Women's Football in September to discuss the way forward.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell has pledged to reinvest all funds generated form Scotland's debut at the World Cup.

Around £400,000 remains in the pot earned from the finals in France after payments to players.

A Scottish FA spokesperson said: "At the recent scheduled board meeting, the chief executive outlined plans to establish a comprehensive review of women's football in Scotland, including key decision-makers from grassroots to Scottish Women's Football, to develop and implement a future growth strategy for the domestic game.

"Ian has been in regular communication with various stakeholders since Scotland's historic qualification for the Women's World Cup this summer.

"The Scottish FA is keen for the game to capitalise on that achievement, to work together to develop an optimum platform for players and harness the commercial and marketing opportunities to accelerate growth on and off the pitch."

'How to future-proof the women's game in Scotland?'

Heather Dewar, BBC Scotland

The upcoming talks will cover the structure of the domestic game, the number of teams, affiliation of teams and debate on readiness for pro/semi-pro/centralised contracts.

The review process will give those running the game the opportunity to develop terms of reference, discuss how any changes would work and consider timelines for implementation.

BBC Scotland understands there is a belief that increased funding is needed following the recent World Cup finals but that this would have to involve a strategic investment for future-proofing the game.