EA Sports Cup: David Parkhouse hits four to send holders Derry City into final

Derry captain Barry McNamee was fouled for his team's penalty on the stroke of half-time

David Parkhouse hit four goals as holders Derry City reached the EA Sports Cup final with a 4-2 extra-time win over 10-man Waterford.

The striker equalised with a penalty after Walter Figueira had given the visitors the lead at the Brandywell.

He made it 2-1 with a 25-yard strike on 70 minutes but Figueira forced extra-time with a late equaliser.

Parkhouse scored twice in extra-time to win it for Derry, with Waterford's Robert Slevin getting sent-off.

Derry will play either Dundalk or Bohemians in the League Cup final.

Parkhouse's four-goal haul made it seven in three games for the Northern Ireland Under-21 international, who scored both goals when Derry beat Waterford in the league at the Brandywell last Monday.

