Kim Little: Midfielder signs a new contract with Arsenal Women

Kim Little will begin her third consecutive season at Arsenal

Midfielder Kim Little has signed a new contract with Arsenal Women.

The 29-year-old rejoined the club in 2017 and captained them last season to their first Women's Super League title in seven years.

The Scotland international has made 181 appearances for the club across two seasons and has scored 125 goals for the Gunners.

Little told the club website: "I'm excited for the foreseeable future being here at Arsenal."

Manager Joe Montemurro said: "Kim is a true professional on and off the pitch. She has Arsenal in her blood and we are so pleased that she has committed her future to Arsenal."

Little joined Arsenal at the age of 17 and was with them for six years before leaving for Seattle Reign in 2013.

She spent four seasons at the Reign, going on loan to Melbourne City in her final year before returning to the Gunners.

She has won three Women's Super League titles at Arsenal as well helping them to secure four Continental Tyres Cups and three FA Cups.

Arsenal will play a friendly against Barcelona on Wednesday, 14 August at Meadow Park.

