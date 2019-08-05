Football gossip: Zaha, Eriksen, Pogba, Danilo, Rooney, Ake, Vertonghen, Koscielny

Everton have put together a £100m package to sign Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, 26, involving forward Cenk Tosun and midfielder James McCarthy, both 28. (Sun)

Ivory Coast international Zaha expects to be at Everton by the end of this transfer window as the Merseyside club attempt to agree a deal with Palace, who will accept a bid of £65m. (Independent)

Juventus are preparing to offer three players in exchange for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. (Mirror)

The completion of a swap deal involving Manchester City's Danilo, 28, and Juventus and Portugal defender Joao Cancelo, 25, has moved closer as the Brazilian has agreed personal terms with the Italian champions. (Goal.com)

Leicester will not sign Nathan Ake in this transfer window, with Bournemouth valuing the 24-year-old Netherlands defender at more than £75m. (Sky Sports)

Tottenham's Belgium international defender Jan Vertonghen, 32, insists he is happy at the club as he enters the final 12 months of his contract, but after an extension clause was triggered Spurs must agree fresh terms or risk seeing him leave as a free agent in the summer of 2020. (Goal.com)

Arsenal tried to make peace with captain Laurent Koscielny - but the 33-year-old defender, who refused to tour with the Gunners, refused the offer of talks. (Mirror)

Can you name the 20 most expensive defenders? Who follows Harry Maguire in the list of most expensive defenders?

Manchester United will still consider offers for Romelu Lukaku, 26, but may not replace the Belgium international striker if he leaves the club after the emergence of Mason Greenwood, 17. (ESPN)

Lukaku is more likely to join Inter Milan than Juventus in the wake of Manchester United's failure to land striker Paulo Dybala, 25. (Express)

Arsenal may turn their attention to RB Leipzig's French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, 20, as an alternative to Juventus defender Daniele Rugani - but are put off by the German club's £50m valuation. (Mirror)

Manchester United are close to signing Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, after Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes - another Old Trafford target - made clear his preference to join Spurs. (AS)

Tottenham are preparing for European clubs to make cut-price bids for Eriksen if he is not sold before the transfer window shuts on Thursday. (Telegraph)

Middlesbrough have rejected an £8m bid from Burnley for England U21 defender Dael Fry, 21. (Sky Sports)

Wolves are highly unlikely to sign Benfica's Portugal international defender Ruben Dias, 22, before Thursday's transfer deadline. (Express and Star)

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho, 34, has confirmed he will be used at centre-back in some games this season, following the arrival of Rodri, 23, from Atletico Madrid. (Manchester Evening News)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has admitted the club could not compete with Aston Villa's contract offer for goalkeeper Tom Heaton, 33. (Lancashire Telegraph)

The Clarets have been linked with a move for DC United's former England captain Wayne Rooney, 33, who has also had talks over a player-coach role at Derby. (Burnley Express)