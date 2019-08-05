Marc Richards: Cambridge United sign veteran striker on short-term deal
-
- From the section Cambridge
League Two side Cambridge United have signed experienced striker Marc Richards on a short-term contract.
The 37-year-old, who scored five goals in 31 appearances for Swindon Town last season, has agreed a six-month deal with the U's.
Richards has previously had spells at Northampton Town, Barnsley, Port Vale and Chesterfield.
"Marc is a mature individual who shows real leadership qualities," boss Colin Calderwood said.
"He has an excellent record of promotions with teams across varying levels and that's a very valuable attribute to have."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.