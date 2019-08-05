Kieffer Moore: Wigan Athletic sign striker from Barnsley for undisclosed fee

Kieffer Moore scored 19 goals in 35 appearances for Barnsley last season and was named in the PFA League One Team of the Year

Wigan Athletic have signed striker Kieffer Moore from fellow Championship club Barnsley on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Moore scored 23 goals over two seasons with the Tykes and helped them to win promotion from League One last season.

The 26-year-old began had spells with Truro City and Dorchester Town before joining Yeovil Town in 2013.

He later played for Forest Green Rovers and Ipswich Town before he went on to join Barnsley in January of 2018.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.