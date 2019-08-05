Juan Foyth: Tottenham defender out until September with ankle injury

Juan Foyth
Juan Foyth made 12 Premier League appearances for Tottenham last season

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth will be out for at least a month after injuring ankle ligaments in a pre-season game against Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old was taken off the field on a stretcher against the Bundesliga champions and Spurs say he will return to training in September.

The Argentina international is usually a centre-back, but could be needed at right-back with Serge Aurier injured.

Foyth is suspended for the first two games of the Premier League season.

Spurs sold Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid this summer, leaving Kyle Walker-Peters as the only fit right-back available for Mauricio Pochettino's side for the Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Midfielder Dele Alli is also set for a spell out with a hamstring injury.

