Juan Foyth: Tottenham defender out until September with ankle injury

Juan Foyth made 12 Premier League appearances for Tottenham last season

Tottenham defender Juan Foyth will be out for at least a month after injuring ankle ligaments in a pre-season game against Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old was taken off the field on a stretcher against the Bundesliga champions and Spurs say he will return to training in September.

The Argentina international is usually a centre-back, but could be needed at right-back with Serge Aurier injured.

Foyth is suspended for the first two games of the Premier League season.

Spurs sold Kieran Trippier to Atletico Madrid this summer, leaving Kyle Walker-Peters as the only fit right-back available for Mauricio Pochettino's side for the Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Midfielder Dele Alli is also set for a spell out with a hamstring injury.