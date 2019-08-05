Ross Barkley: Chelsea midfielder will push on under Frank Lampard, says Carney

Barkley scored three goals in pre-season for Chelsea as well as providing three assists

Midfielder Ross Barkley will push on and produce his standout season at Chelsea under the guidance of Frank Lampard, predicts BBC pundit Karen Carney.

Barkley has struggled to impress at Stamford Bridge following his £15m move from Everton in January last year.

However, the 25-year-old has produced some eye-catching displays under new boss Lampard in pre-season.

"I think this is his season," former Chelsea Women winger Carney said.

"I saw his confidence go under Maurizio Sarri last year. He was a 60-minute man and it is demoralising as a player knowing that when the clock hits 60 minutes you are going off.

"I think Frank will educate Ross to push on."

Chelsea head into the new campaign under ex-Blues midfielder Frank Lampard, who is embarking on only his second season in management after taking Derby to the Championship play-off final last season.

The club are currently banned from making signings for two transfer windows, and also begin life without Eden Hazard following the Belgium midfielder's move to Real Madrid in the summer.

Frank Lampard has given game time to youngsters like Tammy Abraham (l) and Mason Mount (r) in pre-season

"Everyone is not sure what to expect from Chelsea," Carney said on BBC Radio 5 Live's The Monday Night Club.

"Watching Chelsea a lot last year, I hate to say it but it was a one-man show, but when you lose such a big player you make up for it with your team.

"They may have lost Hazard but now let's see what the Chelsea team is all about and I think that is exciting.

"The transfer ban has had an impact as well but Chelsea have such a pool of players from the youth and Frank Lampard is keen to invest in that. He has a lot of good young players and it is exciting that he is giving them a chance.

"I don't know what to expect, it is his first big season at Chelsea - he is Mr Chelsea and I hope he does well."