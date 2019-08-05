Gary Cahill: Crystal Palace sign former Chelsea defender

Gary Cahill (right) made just two substitute appearances for Chelsea in the Premier League last season

Crystal Palace have signed former England and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill.

The 33-year-old was released by Chelsea at the end of last season after seven years with the club that saw him win eight major honours.

The former Bolton and Aston Villa defender won 61 caps for England before "stepping aside" from international football in August 2018.

Palace have also signed Stephen Henderson and Jordan Ayew this summer.

Cahill had been a first-team regular for Chelsea since the 2012-13 season but made just two Premier League appearances last term.