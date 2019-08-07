Ludogorets Razgrad v The New Saints (Thu)

New Saints were beaten over two legs by FC Copenhagen in the Champions League qualifiers.

New Saints boss Scott Ruscoe wants his players to "stand up and be counted" against Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League third qualifying round.

Ludogorets, Bulgarian champions for the past eight seasons, reached last season's Europa League group stages.

Ruscoe says the Welsh champions face a "tough task" on Thursday, 8 August.

"They've got a lot of history of European football behind them so it's going to be a good test for the players," Ruscoe said.

"It's one they can enjoy, but go and stand up and be counted and go and see if we can get a positive result to bring back for the home tie."

Saints dropped into the Europa League after bowing out of the Champions League, losing 3-0 on aggregate against FC Copenhagen.

Ludogorets have twice featured in the group stages of the Champions League during the past five years.

"You've got to be positive but you've also got to be realistic," Ruscoe told BBC Sport Wales.

"We can't just go out there and think we'll be ok and play our normal game and expect to win.

"There are certain things we will have to do differently in our approach to the game and in our set-up.

"They're a very good footballing side so we will have to go head to head with them. It's certainly going to be a challenge for us."

The second leg will be at Wrexham's Racecourse on Thursday, 15 August with the winners facing Maribor of Slovenia or Norwegian side Rosenborg in the play-offs.